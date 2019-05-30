Traffic through Sturton to be disrupted as road is rebuilt

Motorists are being warned that traffic on the A1500 Tillbridge Lane in Sturton-by-Stow is to be disrupted for at least six weeks.

Improvement work will begin on Monday, June 24 to replace a two-mile stretch of road that is worn out, says Lincolnshire County Council.

The work will be carried out overnight and in phases, with road closures in place from 7 pm to 6 am, Mondays to Fridays. Traffic will diverted via the A15, A46, A57 and A156, and vice versa.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways at the council, said: “As part of these improvements, we’ll be rebuilding a two-mile atretch of the A1500, from Thorpe Lane to Stow Park Road, to replace sections of carriageway that are nearing the end of their serviceable life.

“Due to the nature of the work, there will inevitably be some temporary disruptions. However, we’ll be doing everything we can to minimise these, including scheduling the work overnight and making sure the initial work, in the village, is finished by midnight.

“I want to thank everyone for bearing with us during these improvements. Not only will the work help keep the area’s road network up and running, it will also mean smoother and safer journeys for everyone travelling on the A1500 in the future.”

Full details of the improvement work can be found on the council’s website.