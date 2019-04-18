Gainsborough’s new weekday rail service is moving forward after delays

A year after it was announced Gainsborough Central would be getting a new regular service for the first time in almost 30 years it will be introduced next month.

The new service at Gainsborough will see hourly trains to and from Sheffield, Monday to Saturday, providing the first weekday service to the station since 1993.

Northern made the announcement in April last year but it was hit by a number of delays.

Northern already operate to Lea Road, but this change means there will be two trains per hour between Gainsborough and Sheffield.

It also allows Northern to speed up the service between Sheffield and Lincoln.

Steve Hopkinson, regional director at Northern, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring weekday services back to Gainsborough Central, giving people in north Lincolnshire the improved rail links they have been demanding for so long.

“Gainsborough itself has changed dramatically since the train service was withdrawn, and now offers great retail and leisure opportunities for the region.

“As the name suggests, Gainsborough Central is right in the heart of the town and will service these opportunities.

“The new service provides excellent links between the town and all stops to Sheffield, opening up new commuting, business and leisure opportunities.

“It also means that the existing Leeds to Lincoln service will be faster as it will stop at fewer stations.”

As part of the train operator’s May timetable changes there will be a number of new services to provide new connection opportunities and more frequent services on existing routes.

The May 2019 enhancements will not only add new journey opportunities, they have also been designed to build on the reliability and stability introduced during the timetable changes in December last year.

Steve added: “We are absolutely committed to providing the best possible rail service for our customers and our new timetables will see the introduction of new routes and strengthened links elsewhere in the region.

“We are working hard to provide a more reliable and punctual service and will deliver more than £600m of investment including 101 new trains that will feature air conditioning, free Wi-Fi and at seat power sockets for customers.

“By the end of 2019 we will also retire our Pacer trains and will have completed more than £40m improvements at our stations, introducing better lighting, seating, security and new ticket vending machines.”