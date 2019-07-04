9 tips on how to drive safely and legally on a smart motorway
Smart motorways are controversial - but they're here to stay.
A smart motorway is a section of a motorway which uses traffic management methods designed to increase capacity and reduce congestion in particularly busy areas. These methods include using the hard shoulder as a running lane and using variable speed limits to control the flow of traffic. The following tips on how to drive safely and legally on a smart motorway are from Highways England...