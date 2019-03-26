The search continues to find a new venue for Riverside Indoor Bowls in Gainsborough

Riverside Indoor Bowls are still searching for a new venue and are holding events to help raise funds.

Thelma Childs and Darron Childs are supporting the bowlers with a Delvers Slide Show and raffle on Thursday, April 4, at 7pm at the Blues Club showing scenes of the old Gainsborough town centre. Admission is £3.50.

Riverside Indoor Bowls’s will also be having a table top sale on Sunday, April 7, at Morton Village Hall at 2pm.

Barry Grocock said: “Throughout the winter months we have had bowlers in their 80’s travelling 30 to 35 miles round trip to various venues. We feel, therefore, a new indoor bowls hall would be welcomed for the district.”