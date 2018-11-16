The number of people claiming out of work benefits in Gainsborough has dropped

Figures released show that in the East Midlands, there are 2,270,724 people in work – meaning 170,987 more people have the security of a job since 2010.

In Gainsborough the number of people who are claiming key out-of-work benefits has fallen by 645 since 2010.

This is an overall reduction of 34 per cent.

The figures reveal the biggest wage rise in over a decade.

More people are in work than ever before, with a record 32.4 million people currently in employment.

And, with wages increasing ahead of prices for the eighth consecutive month, families can keep more money in their pockets.

And Gainsborough MP, Sir Edward Leigh, has welcomed these figures.

He said: “It’s excellent to see record employment levels across the United Kingdom.

“That means more people than ever before have the security of a regular pay cheque.

“Our reforms are helping more people into work – and through our modern Industrial Strategy, we are backing businesses to create more, higher-paying jobs across the whole country.”

Esther McVey MP, Secretary of State for the Department of Work and Pensions, said: “These figures show our balanced approach to the economy is working.

“This is the biggest rise in wages for a decade and with wages rising faster than prices, people’s pay can go further.

“There are also 350,000 more people in work than a year ago, meaning more people have the security of a regular pay packet.

“Labour would put all of this at risk. Their track record speaks for itself – leaving the economy in a mess and more people out of work than when they entered office.

“We will continue to back businesses up and down the country to create jobs and opportunities for all, helping people build a better future for themselves and their families.”