Tesco staff win national award for charity fundraising

A group of Tesco colleagues from Gainsborough have landed an award for raising tens of thousands of pounds for charity.

Staff at the superstore in Trinity Street were crowned fundraising team of the year at the company’s national charity partnership awards, a black-tie event in London.

The awards mark the outstanding achievements of Tesco employees who have generated cash for Tesco’s charity partners, Diabetes UK and the British Heart Foundation.

Employee Pat Ford collected the award on behalf of the Gainsborough store, which has raised more than £40,000 over the last three years. The 250 staff there have staged themed weekend fundraisers, such as The Final Countdown, an 80s weekend and the festive Bash.

Pat said: “It’s great for the team to be recognised for the work that’s been done. We are all extremely proud.

“We couldn’t have done it without our customers, who have supported us every time we have held an event.”

Jenna Hall, of Tesco, praised the team’s “dedication, enthusiasm and creativity” and said their commitment had “gone above and beyond”.