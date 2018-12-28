South Yorkshire Police in Gainsborough to investigate fatal collision in Doncaster

A number of South Yorkshire Police vehicles have been spotted in Gainsborough today (December 28)

Officers were carrying out a series of warrants part of their ongoing investigation into a fatal collision in Doncaster on 23 December, in which a man died.

At around 10.20pm, it is reported that a black Vauxhall Vectra was travelling along Bawtry Road when it was involved in a collision with a streetlight and a garden wall, causing damage.

Upon arrival of emergency services, a 27-year-old man was found critically injured inside the car.

He was taken to hospital but suffered fatal injuries and died at hospital.

The other occupants of the vehicle are understood to have fled the scene.

Initial enquiries suggest that the Vectra had been in the Acacia Road area of Doncaster prior to the collision.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. .

Police also believe a white Ford Transit van was travelling in the area and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened, or anyone who may have seen the Vectra prior to the collision.

Please call 101 quoting incident number 854 of 23 December 2018. You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

.