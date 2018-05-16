Software specialists in line for prestigious award

A successful software company, based in Saxilby, is in line for a prestigious award.

OrderWise, specialists in providing software that brings together all strands of a business, including managing stock, orders, warehouse operations and accounts, has been named as a finalist in The Retail Systems Awards.

The firm, which has been established since 1991, is on the shortlist for the multi-channel solution of the year award.

Managing director David Hallam said: “We are absolutely over the moon. We only launched our new retail system software just under six months ago, so it’s fantastic to see that our work has already been recognised nationally as being worthy of an award.

“It is an honour to have got this far in the judging process, and I have my hard-working team to thank for that. Now we are just keeping our fingers crossed that we can add another trophy to our cabinet.”

The nomination comes during a fruitful time for OrderWise, which has taken on 23 new members of staff so far this year.

The Retail Systems Awards recognise technlogy excellence and innovation within the retail sector.