Shopping complex which had the potential to create 200 jobs in Worksop is refused

Bassetlaw District Council’s Planning Committee has refused plans for a £15 million shopping complex in Worksop.

Developer Opus North requested permission to build three retail units housing “well-known brands”, a garden centre and restaurant at a five-acre site off Carlton Road in June 2017.

The plans had the potential to have created up to 200 jobs in the area.

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council, said: “I’m pleased that the Council’s Planning Committee came to this decision, which will ultimately support the town centre and Worksop’s High Street.

“Should it go ahead, this development would without doubt damage the town centre and take a significant amount of trade away from our high street.

“We have a serious ambition to revitalise and rejuvenate the town centre through the creation of the Worksop Town Commission, which has brought together businesses, employers, transport providers and retailers to work on a long term strategy to make Worksop a town that people want to visit.

“I personally believe there are better options for the site and a housing led development with open, green spaces would be my preference.”

Philip Jackson, Chairman of Worksop Business forum, was against the plans from the start.

He said: “I am pleased that this application was refused.

“A lot of work is currently taking place to regenerate the town centre and I believe that all efforts must be made to ensure that we encourage people to shop on the high street rather than out of town.”

Developer, Opus North, have been contact for a comment.