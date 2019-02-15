Shoppers at Marshall’s Yard asked to back local charities

Shoppers at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough are being given the chance to support two local charities through 2019.

The team at the mall asked its Facebook followers to nominate worthy causes, and the two to have been chosen are HATS and Help Me, I’m Fine.

HATS (Housing Tenancy And Support) provides support, advice and accommodation for young and vulnerable adults in Gainsborough.

Help Me, I’m Fine is the charity set up after the tragic death of 16-year-old schoolgirl, Maisie Cousin-Stirk, in Misterton in 2017. It raises awareness of mental-health issues in children and teenagers, and offers support through schools and community groups.

Marshall’s Yard will hold events throughout the year to raise money, while donations are always welcome from shoppers at Costa Coffee and by putting change in the mall’s wishing well.

Manager Alison Shipperbottom said: “We are delighted to back these fantastic charities. Last year, we raised £800 for the Scotter Ward at John Coupland Hospital and Gainsborough Salvation Army, so I hope we can achieve the same again with the help of the local community.