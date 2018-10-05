Schoolchildren learn about careers in building industry

Schoolchildren from Gainsborough and across the county have been learning about careers as architects, builders and quantity surveyors.

To mark Construction Week 2018, an event was held at the Lincolnshire Showground in West Lindsey to get an insight into the building industry.

Representatives from leading companies, such as Balfour Beatty and Gelder Group, were there, along with members of the Army and the building control team at West Lindsey District Council which sponsored the event.

The day featured workshops and stands, while the youngsters took part in hands-on, fun activities all designed to give a good idea of what a career in construction entails.

Pupils from Charles Baines Community Primary School in Gainsborough were among those who went along. They also took part in a treasure hunt quiz, set up across the showground, with the chance to win special prizes of miniature versions of hard hats worn by builders.

One teacher said: “We had a brilliant day, and enjoyed taking part in the treasure hunt. The children had the chance to ask lots of questions.”

Coun Angela White, of the district council, said: “Construction Week was an excellent opportunity for young people to learn new skills and benefit from the knowledge of industry experts.”

The manager of the council’s building control team, Phillip Westmorland, said: “It was a brilliant opportunity to meet so many eager youngsters and teachers, and to share our knowledge of construction.”