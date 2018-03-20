School open new sporting facility

Hillcrest Early Years Academy in Heapham Road, Gainsborough has officially opened up its brand new mini Multi Use Games Area in the school playground area.

Tesco’s Bags for Help Scheme contributed £4,000 to support the building work of the new sporting facility and Tesco employees Christine Frazer and Daniel Norburn were invited, along with Chair of Governors, Bill Grant, to officially cut the ribbon to open the MUGA.

All children across the school then participated in a range of sporting activities including fencing, American football, basketball, lacrosse, disabled hockey, curling and boxing.

Also all the children were given a personalised whistle to remember the occasion by.

Principal of Hillcrest, Luke Lovelidge, said “The Multi Use Games Area has raised our sporting profile across the community.

“We are now able to offer our children the recommended three hours of physical activity per day through a variety of sporting experiences.”