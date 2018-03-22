Rituals in Scotter reach semi finals of L’Oréal Colour Trophy Awards

A Scotter hair salon will be going head to head with salons across the country after reaching the semi finals of the L’Oréal Colour Trophy Award 2018.

Rituals Hair Spa in High Street, Scotter, will now have to create an inspirational, contemporary colour, complemented by trend-driven styling and finish.

The team of judges will be looking for work that is exceptionally executed and technically precise.

During the first round, 1000’s of photographic images from across the country were judged by influential names in hairdressing including British Hairdresser of the Year, Sally Brooks, Charlotte Mensah, Jamie Stevens, leading session stylist Adam Reed, as well as hairdressing icons Errol Douglas MBE and Charles Worthington MBE.

Rituals Hair Spa Director, Gurinder Mann-Gray, said: “Reaching the semi finals is a huge achievement and we are so proud of our team.

“We continually set out to achieve the highest standards in hairdressing and are all looking forward to the semi finals in Leeds.”

The semi finals will be taking place on April 17, at The New Dock Hall in Leeds.

“Reaching the semi-finals is a huge achievement and we are so proud of our team. We continually set out to achieve the highest standards in Hairdressing and are all looking forward to the semi finals in Leeds” said Director Gurinder Mann-Gray whose business acumen has previously seen Rituals Hair Spa reach the finals at the British Hairdressing business awards.

Already an award winning salon and current holders of the UK Great lengths Mens enhancement award the team are now hoping to scoop the top prize. Winners receive the unparalleled prize of national media exposure and an exclusive shoot in a glossy magazine!