REVEALED: The 2018 finalists in the Pride of the Isle Awards

Finalists for the fifth Lex’s Legacy, Pride of the Isle Awards, have been revealed, ahead of the big celebration evening in February.

The Pride of the Isle committee, headed by Leesa Sharpe, had the task of selecting inspirational winners within a number of categories for awards to recognise virtues such as courage, selflessness or care in the community.

To take place at Doncaster Racecourse on February 3, 2018, the fifth awards night will be hosted by Craig Phillips with live music from the X Factor’s Faye Horne. Tickets and corporate tables are available via the charity’s website.

The charity was formed five years ago to support children and families facing difficulties, and to help create happy memories.

The finalists are as follows:

Male category - ️Paul Verrico, ️Peter Lee, David Jones.

Female category - ️Kim Davis, ️Sandra Marshall, ️Jodie Wilson.

Child (girl) category - ⭐Jessie and Macy Stocks, ️Mae Fox, Isabella Thornton.

Child (boys) category - Luke Smith, ️Toby Percival, ️Taylor-James Mcdermid.

Most inspirational adult - Bethany Johnson, Leanne Parkin, ️Claire Todd.

Most inspirational child (girl) -⭐️Brooke McKenna.

Most inspirational (boy) - Jack Kirsopp.

All the finalists’ stories are now posted on the charity’s Facebook page, showing why they have been nominated for an award, and people can vote for their winner.

Leesa said: “We would like to say a big well done to all the finalists and thank you for all your amazing help and work.”

Charity patron is star actress Sheridan Smith OBE, from Epworth, and she said: “We should all be proud of this fantastic charity and all the good work it has done and will do in the future.”

The Pride of the Isle charity, awards night and dinner was founded in memory of Isle of Axholme youngster Alexander Strong, who died at the age of seven after battling a form of children’s cancer.

The charity supports adults and children with cancer and the awards recognise people who have worked for the better of their community and people who have committed acts of bravery and kindness.

This year’s awards dinner saw a large expansion and was held at the Vulcan hanger, based near Doncaster’s Robin Hood Airport.

The charity had to make the move to cope with ticket requests and an upscaling of event requirements.

Recently, chair Leesa Sharpe was herself nominated for an award, in the fundraiser of the year category within the Pride of Britain Awards.

She made the regional finals.