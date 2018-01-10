Raising money for good causes with “swimarathon”

Making waves in the name of fundraising are Rotary Clubs from across North Lincolnshire.

The combined Rotary Clubs of Brigg, Scunthorpe and Scunthorpe Pentagon this week announced the official launch of a brand new charity event: “The North Lincolnshire Rotary Swimarathon”.

The clubs, working with North Lincolnshire Council, are organising the Swimarathon to be held at The Pods, Scunthorpe, on Sunday March 4. The aim is to raise as much money as possible through individual sponsorship; every penny of which will be donated to charities and good causes within North Lincolnshire.

The event is open to swimmers of all ages and ability. Teams of six swimmers can apply now to book a lane on the day and will have 50 minutes to swim as many lengths as they can on a relay basis.

The members of the teams will find their own sponsors and pledge whatever they can: there is no entry fee and no minimum pledge. After the Swimarathon the team members collect in their sponsorship money and donate it to the Swimarathon Charity Fund.

Every single penny raised is added to the money raised by all of the Swimarathon teams. The combined Rotary Clubs will then distribute all the money to local charities and good causes at a public event in June 2018. Community groups and local charities within our area can apply to receive a share of the Charity Fund distribution after the Swimarathon.

Organising committee chair Andy Ramm said: “We are excited to be bringing the Swimarathon to North Lincolnshire. Other Rotary Swimarathons have been held in many parts of the country, with great local involvement and with lasting benefits to local good causes.

“Our three Rotary clubs are very grateful to North Lincolnshire Council for their support in allowing us the use of the pool at The Pods. We are also delighted that a group of local high-profile businesses have agreed to sponsor all of our running costs for the Swimarathon. Because of their generosity we can ensure that every penny of the money donated by those who sponsor our swimmers will go to support local causes.”

More information is available and lane bookings/team entries can now be made by visiting the Swimarathon website: www.nlrswim.org.uk .