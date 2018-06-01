Pyjamas in the pool for Gainsborough youngsters

Children in Gainsborough took the plunge in their pyjamas as they took part in the Swimming Teachers’ Association (STA) Learn to Swim Week, which taught them the importance of learning to swim while wearing their pyjamas.

The STA organises the annual water safety campaign with the aim to encourage people to learn to swim and increase water confidence and life skills.

Puddle Ducks holds a week-long pyjama event where their little swimmers attend lessons dressed in their pyjamas, which helps them to learn water safety and survival skills.