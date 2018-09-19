Pupils helped design school’s new playground which has been reopened thanks to £150,000 grant

A Worksop primary school is ‘super excited’ after its new playground has been reopened thanks to £150,000 of funding.

Langold Dyscarr Community School in School Road, Langold, received £150,000 from the Langold, Carlton and Costhorpe (LCC) Big Local to improve play facilities as well as improving access to music and increase ICT provision for its pupils.

Richard Lilley, executive principal, said: “We are super excited that after nearly a year of planning, our new playground was opened by representatives of our community,

“Funded by the Big Local and supported by Mandy Merrils, Kath Walker and Gail Wood, the playground cost more than £100,000 and was designed by our pupils.

“It includes a quiet zone, outdoor gym, climbing wall, race track for go-carts, MUGA, huge four tower play fort, musical area and an enormous sandpit.

“Phase two will include the final details including thermo-plastic markings, a covered area and outside speakers to provide music.”

Community consultation for the play facilities was opened in January and pupils and parents made suggestions on what they might like to see at the school and many of the suggestions made by pupils have been implemented in the scheme which was completed during the summer break.

The funding has also enabled the provision of four trained adult play workers.

Richard said: “The link between children having a really enjoyable and safe time at break and lunchtimes is often overlooked from a school improvement basis. However, it is absolutely crucial.

“When children are happy, active and engaged during independent time, problems are avoided so they can maintain a really positive frame of mind back in the classroom. This is already proving to have a significant impact in the school.”

Kath Walker, a representative from the Big Local, said: “The whole purpose of the National Lottery Funded “Big Local” funding is to have a lasting legacy in the local community.

“What better lasting legacy can we have than to give pupils positive, happy memories of their primary schooling and to enable the school to provide a really positive bedrock for educational achievement?

“We have even had Big Local representatives from London who have visited the school for the opening and they were full of praise for the scheme.”