Popular Sturton and Stow Show still going strong after 131 years

Still going strong after a staggering total of 131 years, the Sturton and Stow Agricultural and Horticultural Associaton Show will be back by popular demand next month.

The show, which is hailed as an ideal day out for the family, will be held at Sturton by Stow Primary School at School Lane on Saturday, October 6 (1.30 pm and 4.30 pm).

And the organisers say they can’t wait to weelcome back the hundreds of visitors who have supported the event over the years.

Rebecca Andrews, secretary of the association, said: “Last year, we had a fantastic time celebrating our 130th anniversary, and all bodes well for this year’s show.

“I am proud to have been secretary of the association for the last few years. Indeed this will be my 20th show.

“It is so much part of of the community, with different generations of families taking part but also new people coming to live in Sturton and Stow getting involved and becoming very much part of village life.

“We welcome locals and visitors from further afield alike. If you have never been, do come along and have a great day out visiting the ploughing match in the morning, followed by the show itself in the afternoon.”

Visitors will be able to view all the exhibits and entries into the various competitions, and also browse a host of stalls, including one to commemorate this year’s 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

This stall has been put together by Sturton and Stow History Society, which will also be selling a book on the history of the association, entitled ‘Pumpkins, Pies, Ploughs And Produce’ and compiled by its secretary, Sharron Banham.

After the warm reception it received at last year’s show, it is hoped that the choir at Surton by Stow Primary School will be back to give a couple of performances.

And for the first time, the show will be welcoming entertainment from the Retford-based Rattlejag Morris, a long-established dance group, who promise morris dancing with a difference, accompanied by rattles and shakers.

Admission to the show is by donation, with a mininum of 50p for adults and 30p for children.

If you would like to enter one of the show’s various categories, entry forms are available now from secretary Rebecca Andrews at West Farm, Normanby by Stow, Gainsborough, DN2 5LQ.

Alternatively, find them in her blog at http://sturtonandstowshow.wordpress.com or pop along to the signing-up night at Sturton Village Hall on Wednesday, October 3, from 7 pm to 9 pm.