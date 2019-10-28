Plans put forward for 135 new homes in Gainsborough

Plans have been submitted for 135 new homes, including 60 apartments on “overgrown wasteland” along the River Trent in Gainsborough.

Acis Housing Group has asked West Lindsey District Council for permission to build the new homes off Bowling Green Lane and Wilson Street.

An artist impression of the proposed scheme.

Alongside the four-storey apartment blocks, the plans also consist of a mixture of two-story affordable, shared ownership and private homes and an eight-bedroom, wheelchair accessible, supported living bungalow.

In documents before the authority, the applicants say: “The position of each dwelling has been designed to make the most efficient use of the site while respecting the amenity of the surrounding houses and urban grain.”

A recent public consultation event was well attended, say the applicants, adding: “In general, people were positive about improvements to what is perceived as ‘overgrown wasteland’.”

A new road would be created off Bowling Green Lane, connecting back to Wilson Street and Japan Road.

The scheme would include 218 car parking spaces.