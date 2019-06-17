Plans for 111 new homes in West Lindsey village approved

Councillors have approved the final plans for 111 homes in a West Lindsey village

The plans for the controversial housing development were lodged by Taylor Wimpey Ltd for land at Church Lane, Saxilby, and will complete a wider development which was given the green light back in 2015.

A total of 27 five-bedroom, 70 four-bedroom and 14 three-bedroom homes are included in the latest proposal to be given approval.

Meanwhile 267 car parking spaces would be provided, including 66 visitor spaces and 49 garage spaces.

The plans were delegated to a council officer who, approving them, said: “The principle of development is accepted.

“Although weighted towards larger detached houses when considered with earlier phases that delivered affordable houses, over-55s accommodation and smaller dwellings the housing mix is considered acceptable particularly as the appeal was determined prior to adoption of (the local plan).”

He later adds: “The scheme provides a good mix of residential designs to create an attractive environment.”

The site forms part of a 230-home plan, led by Lindum Homes, which includes a retirement village of 60 homes, plus estate roads and open spaces.

A five-day public inquiry was originally held into the overall proposal after West Lindsey District Council had initially refused the plan.

Concerns had been raised over the effect it would have on the “rural character” of the “traditional village” with local people fearing it would overpower the area.

The government gave the go-ahead for the development after planning inspector, Keith Manning, said the homes would be “sustainable”.