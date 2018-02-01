New appointment to St Leger Homes board in Doncaster

Local housing provider St Leger Homes of Doncaster is pleased to announce that it has appointed Trevor Mason as a new independent member of its board.

Trevor’s early career was in the skills, employment and careers development sectors where he has over 25 years’ experience at director level across public service and the private training and education sector. Since 2002 he has worked as a Chief Executive, most recently with a large regional based charity and social enterprise focusing on the physical and skills development and regeneration of deprived areas. Trevor brings considerable experience of working at a strategic level in financial management and budgeting.

The Board of St Leger Homes is made up of 11 members: A Chair; three Tenants; three Independent Members; three Councillors from Doncaster Council and the Chief Executive.

Alan Tolhurst, Chair of the St Leger Homes Board, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Trevor to our Board. He brings a great deal of experience and knowledge which I’m sure will be a great help as we look to the opportunities and challenges which lie ahead for us as a business. Our tenants are always at the heart of our work and I know Trevor is passionate about making a positive difference for people living in Doncaster.”

Trevor was formally appointed to the Board on 29 November and he will attend his first meeting on 31 January 2018.