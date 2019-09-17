Conservative councillor resigns to spark West Lindsey council seat by-election

A by-election is set to be held in West Lindsey after the resignation of Torksey councillor Stuart Kinch.

Mr Kinch, who served the ward since 2003 as a Conservative, decided to resign yesterday over concerns that his business interests will “increasingly” come into conflict with his role as a councillor.

West Lindsey District Council leader Giles McNeill confirmed that Mr Kinch had written to the council’s head of paid service to inform them of his decision.

The authority has confirmed a by-election will take place in Torksey on October 24.

Residents have until October 8 to register to vote.

Mr Kinch, a father-of-three, said he now wanted to spend more time with his young family.

“I have decided to resign as an elected member of West Lindsey District Council because my business interests will increasingly come into conflict with my role as a district councillor,” he said.

“It has become clear that I will not able to fulfil this role to the fullest extent that I would wish as my business interests continue to expand.

“The past 16 years I have been really proud to represent the communities of the ward – Brampton, Marton, Fenton, Torksey, Little London, Kettlethorpe, Laughterton and Drinsey Nook.

“I have seen ups and downs for the Conservatives locally; but the current period of politics is visceral. We need to remember the things that we have in common.

“I have been pleased to work with colleagues from all-parties and none on the council in my time. I am grateful for our leader’s understanding and wish him and my Conservative colleagues every success in delivering for the people of West Lindsey.”

Councillor McNeill, Conservative leader of the authority, said Mr Kinch’s knowledge had been an “invaluable resource” to the council in recent years.

“He is one of the longest serving members and the district has been enriched by his years of public service,” he said.

“As Stuart’s business interests have evolved it has become recently clear that continuing in his role as a district councillor will present real conflicts.

“I am impressed that he has chosen to put personal interest aside and step down from the council.

“I am very sorry to lose such a good councillor and friend; I and my colleagues wish him the very best for his business and family life going forward.”