Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a theft from Tesco in Gainsborough.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "We believe the man in the picture can help with our inquiries into the theft of a wireless speaker, valued at £25, from Tesco, Beaumont Street, Gainsborough, on Tuesday 8 May 2018 around 7.15 pm."

Call police on 101 with any information, quoting reference 217 of 9 May.