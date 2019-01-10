Plans for 325 homes, cafe and offices in West Lindsey rejected

Councillors have rejected plans for hundreds of new homes, a cafe and office space in a West Lindsey village for a second time.

Plans by the Arden family would have seen 325 houses built as part of an extension to Newton-on-Trent.

But members of West Lindsey District Council’s planning committee have shot down the proposals.

The move comes as similar plans by the developer were rejected by the authority back in November 2016.

The proposal was also dismissed on appeal by the planning inspector in February 2018.

But the developer resubmitted the plan and said the proposal had been met with “strong community support”.

They added that the proposal was now a “reasonable resubmission” and looked tor reverse the trend of a decline in local facilities.

However, council officers said development was “unsustainable” and that it is in a flood risk area.

Officials added that the proposal goes against the local plan and that the land had already been rejected for housing.

Councillor Giles McNeill said he had sympathy with the plan, but added it was a too late to bring forward.

“This proposal need not be objectionable if its timing had been better,” he said.

“But we now have a local plan and this doubles the size of Newton-on-Trent.”

Councillor Hugo Marfleet also said he had sympathy with the plan and said it could be a “nice development”.

Councillors rejected the application.