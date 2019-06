The event took place over the weekend of June 8, and 9.

It was a celebration of the park's role in the Second World War and allowed visitors to experience glimpses of the roles undertaken by the park with living history displays, re-enactments, fun activities,1940s entertainment and traders.

A post on Clumber Park's Facebook said: "Such a great day at the Wartime Weekend. Thank you to all who braved the conditions."

