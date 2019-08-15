Smiles all around as Worksop students collect their A-level results

A-level students in Worksop have continued to excel by achieving record results.

Students from Worksop’s Outwood Academy Post 16 Centre have achieved a 99.5 per cent pass rate at A2, an increase from last year by 0.3 per cent.

Students receiving their A-level results

Out of this 53.5 per cent of students achieved a grade of A*-B, rising 1.4 per cent, and 82 per cent of students achieved an A*-C grade, rising by 1.1 per cent.

Janette Shea, head of the centre, said: “We are delighted with the results our students have achieved again this year which is testament to the incredible hard work all our students, their families, staff, the trust board and governors at the Outwood Academy Post 16 Centre that we have yet again achieved so well.”

Dr Philip Smith, executive principal at the centre added that everyone was very proud of the amazing results achieved by students, recognising the hard work needed to get these grades, and wishing them luck for the next stage of their journey.

Securing a place at either Cambridge, Oxford or Warwick University were William Beswick who achieved three A* grades in chemistry, maths and further maths, Oliver Spacey who achieved three A* grades in biology, chemistry and maths along with a grade A* in extended project and grade A in AS further maths and Winnie Tai achieved A* in biology, chemistry and maths.

William said: “I am waiting to hear back if I have gotten a place at Cambridge.”

Winnie said: “I got three A*s, I’m very happy. I’m going to Cambridge to study medicine,

“I’ve wanted to do it since year 11, so I’ve done work experience towards it. I’m very happy.

Emily Jessop also achieved fantastic results with three A* grades in biology, chemistry and maths and will be studying biological sciences at the University of Durham.

Emily said: “I’m really happy, I got four A*s. I’m now going to Durham University to do biological sciences, it’s been my favourite subject and I find it really interesting.”

Other high achievers include Amelia Denyer who achieved two A* and one A grade in law, sociology and psychology and will be studying psychology at Sheffield Hallam University.

Dominika Litwin achieved one A* and two As and one B grade and will be studying fine art at Sheffield Hallam University.

Callum Ellis, Shauna Marsden and Ella Simmonite all achieved one A* and two A grades and will be studying law at the University of Leeds, primary education at Bishop Grosseteste University and neuroscience at the University of Leeds respectively.

Callum said: “I’m buzzing to be honest with you. I didn’t think I would get it. I’m going to the University of Leeds to do Law. I’m really interested in it.”

Shauna said: “I’m really happy. I am looking forward to getting teaching experience and I like that.”

Ella said: “I’m really happy. I’m really surprised as I wasn’t sure after the exam. They were really hard so I wasn’t sure how I was going to do.

“I’m going to Leeds to study Neuroscience.

“It’s something that has interested me from being young.

“I have seen relatives with dementia so I wanted to find out more about it.”

And Leah Fanshaw, 18, said: “I’m ecstatic. I’m really surprised with my maths result. I got a C when last year I got an E. I’m going to do education studies. I just like working with children and being in a teaching environment.”

Thomas Clarke said: “I got two Cs and a B. I’m going to the University of Lincoln to study physics because I like it.”

Harry Langford said: “I got a distinction* in ICT, which is an A* equivalent, an A in History and a C in Business.

“I got an unconditional offer from Sheffield Hallam, I’m all prepped and ready to go.

“I’m studying cyber security, I’ve had a great interest in it ever since I discovered the principles of it.

“I originally wanted to do ICT but I wanted to specialise in a certain area, I’m interested in protecting computers and anti-virus software and the other things that you get up to in cyber security and I decided that’s for me.”

Janette said: “At this early stage, the vast majority of students have already secured their places at university and in the remaining days we hope to place everyone in a university of their choice.”

And there were big smiles and happy tears at Worksop College as their students received their A-level results.

With a 100 per cent pass rate and some stunning individual results, the non-academically selective school has seen a nine per cent increase in A-C grades on last year and a seven per cent increase on pupils achieving A and A* grades.

Emily Marshall from Retford is over the moon with her results, getting an A, A and B. Emily is now off to take up a volunteering position in India, raising awareness and support for Women’s Rights.

She said: “I’m just so happy. I actually can’t believe it.”

Ollie Cordingley who started at Worksop College’s Prep School Ranby House in 2011, is currently working as a Paralegal for Sheffield firm Irwin Mitchells and had to ask for the day off to come and collect his A*, A, B grades.

He said: “I haven’t decided my next step.

“I know my future is in Law and Irwin Mitchell have already offered me a position, so I may go down the Degree Apprenticeship route.”

Clare Tilley, head of senior school, is extremely proud as the results mark the end of her year as Acting Head at Worksop College.

Clare said: “Despite the fact that the A-levels have now changed and the final exam being crucial, our results have improved across the board.

“As a non-academically selective school, I believe our pastoral support and individual approach is what helps our pupils achieve their potential.

“We are as proud of those who have achieved the very top grades, as we are of those who have improved on their predicted marks through sheer determination, hard work and the support of their parents and teachers.

“It has been my pleasure to watch them grow and achieve and I can’t wait to see them back as Old Worksopians.”