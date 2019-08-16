Second hand school uniforms are flying off the shelves in a Worksop charity shop as costs for new clothes soar

As children get ready to head back to school parents are expected to spend around £230 per child to kit them out, according to research by Mintel.

But the nine charity shops run by Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice say local parents are much thriftier and as a result, secondhand uniforms are flying off their rails so fast, they desperately need more.

Price conscious parents across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire and North Derbyshire have been snapping up nearly new schoolwear for pennies at each of the shops and more stock is needed.

Sunny Allison, the hospice’s Head of Retail, is urging families to raid their cupboards for items their children have grown out of.

She said: “Not everyone wants to splash out on new items their children are going to grow out of in months. Picking up nearly-new items makes much more sense.

"But while demand is high with customers, fewer are donating.

“We are running very low on stock and with a few weeks to go before the schools go back, we have parents waiting for items to go onto the rails.

“We urgently need more summer uniform dresses, pinafores, trousers and jumpers.

“Many people now buy their children’s uniforms cheaply in supermarkets and probably think there’s no point in donating it to us.

"But if there is life in those clothes, don’t send them to landfill, please recycle them to us. It will help families on a tight budget while raising income for the hospice at the same time.”

Bluebell Wood Hospice shops can be found in Laughton Road, Dinnington and Bridge Street, Worksop.