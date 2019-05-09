Rail group are taking Separatist Pilgrims to London to promote tourism in North Nottinghamshire and Mayflower 400

The North Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire Community Rail Partnership will be one of more than 40 groups joining forces to showcase some of Britain’s most scenic rail journeys at a nationwide series of events.

‘Community Rail in the City’ is a flagship annual celebration aimed at promoting sustainable tourism and travel for recreation on Britain’s community rail routes, encouraging thousands of people to explore epic landscapes, coastal scenes, and sites of historic interest.

On Friday, May 17, North Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire and The Poacher Line Community Rail Partnerships will take a group of Separatist Pilgrims to Kings Cross Station in London to promote Mayflower 400, a year of events to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the sailing of The Pilgrim Fathers from rural Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire to a life in The New World.

Community rail partnerships work at grassroots level to engage local communities, help people to get the most from their railways, and promote rail as a key part of sustainable, healthy travel.

The Community Rail in the City event is organised by the Association of Community Rail Partnerships (ACoRP), the umbrella body for community rail groups across Britain.

Jools Townsend, chief executive, said: “Our members will be popping up at stations across Britain and engaging thousands of people to inspire and advise on day trips, weekends and holidays by rail.

"Tourism by rail is great for families and holiday-makers, as it is more sustainable than driving, provides a critical boost to local economies, and allows people to explore our wonderful, often not-well-known, community railway lines, which showcase some real hidden gems.”

The North Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire and The Poacher Line Community Rail Partnerships currently covers 11 stations including Worksop, Shireoaks, Retford, Gainsborough Central, Gainsborough Lea Road, Kirton-in-Lindsey and Saxilby.