Pupils from Misterton’s Everett-Fox School of Dance heading to perform at Disneyland Paris

Pupils from a dance school in Misterton are excited to be heading to Paris next year where they will be performing at Disneyland.

Everett-Fox School of Dance has nearly 100 pupils and a Production Group which currently has 17 pupils and is run by Tracey Everett-Fox.

Tracey said: “In previous years our Production Group have danced at Her Majesty Theatre in London’s West End and also home of Strictly, Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

“And we have recently successfully auditioned for Disney and have been accepted to perform at Disneyland Paris in April 2020.”

The pupils are now trying to raise money which will go towards their trip.

Tracey said: “We have raised money to pay for the team uniform and we would like to thank Misterton Gala, Darren Ashley of Wright Vigar LTD, Gainsbrough Trinity Football and Kay Gunn who is one of our parents who raised money by cutting off her hair.

“We would like to raise more to help pay for costumes. We are doing a bag pack in Tesco in Gainsbroough and would like local support. We are also looking for other businesses to sponsor the dance school.”

The routine for the Disneyland performance will be Queen themed, which continues on from the theme of the annual show which takes place in March.