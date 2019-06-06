Police investigate after woman 'pushed over from behind' in Gainsborough

Officers are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted in Gainsborough.

At 6.40pm on May 23, a woman in her 50s was assaulted by being pushed over from behind.

She was walking through the tunnel under Thorndike Way, Gainsborough, and was heading towards Aisby Walk and the skate park.

The victim received minor injuries and was taken to hospital for check-up.

If you have any information, please contact police on 101 or by the email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident 386 of 23/05.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.