An 18-year-old is missing from her home in Lincoln.

Jodie Greensmith was last seen on Thursday, September 19.

Jodie Greensmith

The police believe she could be in Skegness or Gainsborough.

She was last seen wearing a grey onesie but may have got changed.

She has very long, purple hair.

Please call 101 if you have information that could help find Jodie.