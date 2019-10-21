Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance welcome new patient and family liaison officer

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance has welcomed a new Patient and Family Liaison Officer to their team, helping to aid patients with all aspects of their recovery process following a serious incident or medical emergency.

Emma Hawkesford-Webb has served as a Community Mental Health Nurse for the last two years.

Prior to her most recent role, Emma worked with the Clinical Research Team at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust, where she supported several National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Initiatives in Mental Health.

As well as experience within mental health nursing, Emma has also specialised in Recovery and Anaesthetics based at Jersey General Hospital, whilst completing training as an Anaesthetics Nurse at Southampton University.

The role of Patient and Family Liaison Officer, which has been newly created for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, aims to assist patients with their transition back to independent living; bridging the gap between the rapid on scene pre-hospital treatment that the Charity provides and the patient’s long-term recovery.

Emma, who has a Diploma in Counselling, said: “When I saw this new post at the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, I thought it would be a great way to incorporate all of my previous experience while helping to support patients and families who have been attended by such an incredible service.

“I am excited and honoured to be part of the team, and I am looking forward to helping many patients and families who may need support by helping them to understand what happened during the incident our crew attended.”