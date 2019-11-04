Lincolnshire Police launch weapon surrender as part of crackdown

A knife surrender has been launched as part of an operation to crackdown on illegal weapons.n

People from across Lincolnshire can give up their weapons without fear of prosecution for illegal possession at the point of surrender.

The surrender is part of Operation Raptor, which aims to tackle weapons offences in the west of the county.

By surrendering any unlicensed or unwanted weapons, members of the public can make sure that they do not potentially fall into the hands of criminals.

Detective Inspector Mark Seage said: “We understand that every weapon poses a potential threat if not licensed and stored safely. That’s why we’re offering people this opportunity to safely dispose of any unwanted weapons.

“One less weapon means one less opportunity for it to fall into the wrong hands.”

Anyone in the county can take their weapons to police stations at Lincoln, Grantham, Skegness or Boston.

Imitation or replica weapons can also be handed in.

However, as this is a surrender and not an amnesty, police may investigate offences once the operation has concluded.

Weapons of no historical significance will be destroyed, but weapons identified as being used in previous criminal activity will be subjected to further investigation.

Weapons can be handed to police station front counter staff at Boston, Sleaford, Grantham and Lincoln.

If someone is unable to travel to a police station they should contact police via 101 and arrange for the firearm/weapon to be collected.