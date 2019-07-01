Lincolnshire charities announce plans to merge

Two charities have announced their intention to merge - a move which is aimed at better serving Lincolnshire residents.

The trustees of Community Lincs and YMCA Lincolnshire have proposed the merger - due to take place in October following a period of consultation - to enable the two organisations “to combine their strengths, skills, resources and knowledge”.

It would see Community Lincs become a distinct service and sub-brand of YMCA Lincolnshire.

Services currently delivered by Community Lincs would remain unaffected.