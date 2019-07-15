Gin School returning to Clumber Park's Festival Food and Drink with a bingo twist

After it launched last year Gin School is returning to Clumber Park's Festival Food and Drink but this year it has a new twist in the style of a game of bingo.

Georga Spottiswood, who set up the initiative, said: "Get in the Tom Mix and bring your Ladies Legs Eleven as we bring ‘GINGO’ to Nottinghamshire."

The ‘GINGO’ sessions give participants the chance to learn more about the nation’s favourite spirit, while wielding their dabbers for a game of bingo.

Georga said: “Some exceptional gins are being produced in the region and across the UK.

"For ‘GINGO’, we bring in distillery owners to talk about their passion, how they started their business, the botanicals they use and how people should drink their gin.

“Gin is a hugely popular drink - sales of UK gin at home and abroad have doubled in the past five years and reached a record £2bn in 2018 – and this is a great way to support artisan distilleries and have fun at the same time.”

Toyah Charlton is Georga’s business partner and is the key bingo caller.

Toyah said: “Gingo is a great addition to the programme.

“It is brilliant fun playing the game while learning about top tipples at the same time.

"We take people on a ginspirational journey of gin – try saying that after five G&Ts."

GINGO sessions will be held at The Festival of Food and Drink on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15th, at noon, 1.30pm and 3pm.

A limited number of early bird tickets are available until the end of July and are priced at £12 plus booking fee (£14 + booking free thereafter).

Attendees must also purchase a festival ticket for entry into GINGO.

Tickets include five gin and tonic tastings, a goodie bag, game of bingo and top prizes for GINGO winners – including bottles of gin.

With 150 mouth-watering producers showcasing their food and drink, The Festival of Food and Drink is the biggest event of its kind in the region. Its festival vibe is enhanced by live music throughout the weekend, with the stage area surrounded by Street Food vendors and Pop-Up Cafes.

VIP tickets are available for just £15 and include priority parking, fast track entry, access to the VIP marquee with seating, an exclusive celebrity ‘meet and greet’ and a fabulous goody bag.

Ticket prices start from just £7 in advance for Festival of Food and Drink with free admission into Clumber Park included (usually £5 per adult). VIP and family tickets also available. Children aged five years and under are admitted free with a paying adult. For more info, visit www.festivaloffoodanddrink.com