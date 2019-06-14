Gainsborough students try their hands at hospitality at an historic former RAF site

Students tried their hands at hospitality at a venue which had close ties to the RAF.

Year 10 students from The Gainsborough Academy visited Hemswell Court - a hotel in Hemswell Cliff - which was built as an Officer’s Mess during the Second World War.

The students were given a tour around the hotel.

The hospitality and catering students where given the chance to learn how the industry works.

Year 10 student Catie Hobson said: “It was so much fun to visit the hotel and learn about jobs in the hotel industry.”

Shaun Lees, managing director of Hemswell Court, said: “I would just like to say how well behaved and polite the children were.

“They listened, asked questions and participated in all activities.

“I wish them all well in their chosen careers.”

The students were taken around the hotel and were also treated to a buffet lunch.

In the afternoon students learned how to set up a room for an event.