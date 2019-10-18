Gainsborough school praised for making largest donation of unwanted clothes in competition to encourage recycling

A Gainsborough school is the winner of a competition to encourage recycling in schools thanks to its donation of unwanted clothes and shoes.

Handel House School in Northolme, Gainsborough, was named the winner of the The Salvation Army’s county wide competition to encourage recycling in schools, as part of its Recycle with Michael initiative to divert thousands of tonnes of textiles away from landfill.

Altogether 1,425 pupils from 11 schools in Lincolnshire took part in the initiative, collectively donating 2.23 tonnes of unwanted clothes and shoes, the eqivalent weight of an adult black rhinoceros.

However, it was Handel House School which won the county competition, with 0.31 tonnes being collected by its pupils, which was the largest donation of goods of all the schools that took part.

And the school received a special visitor to present the trophy and certificate when the scheme’s mascot Michael turned up to meet with pupils and hand the award to headteacher, Victoria Haigh.

Kirk Bradley, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Salvation Army Trading Company Ltd, said: ”We were overwhelmed by the school’s response to the campaign and the dedication of pupils and staff in promoting and acting on the recycling message.”