Gainsborough car garage fined after fitting unsafe brake discs

A car garage in Gainsborough has been fined £12,000 for fitting unsafe brake discs and failing to act with professional diligence.

On October 21, at Lincoln Magistrates Court, Motosave Limited trading as Wilko Motosave, in Southolme, Gainsborough, pled guilty to two charges relating to the fitting of car disc brakes during an investigation in 2018*.

Officers from Trading Standards conducted a test purchase on December 10, 2018, where a Volvo V40 was taken to the company for a service and new brake discs.

Kirsty Herbertson, Senior trading standards officer at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “While the service had in the main been completed, the most important issue to highlight was that the brake discs had not been cleaned of anti-rust grease which is on the discs while they are in storage.

“As a result, the discs were fitted and the car was returned to us.

“The vehicle was then checked by an independent vehicle examiner, who said it wasn’t safe to drive.”

The company was fined £12,000 for the two offences, ordered to pay full costs of £2,816.83 and a victim surcharge of £170 making a total to be paid of £14,986.83.

This premises was visited as part of an ongoing programme of work checking that garages across the county are carrying out vehicle services correctly.