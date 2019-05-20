Funding opportunity for community groups in Gainsborough

Community groups that serve and support Gainsborough and surrounding villages have been invited to apply for a new funding opportunity.

The Lincolnshire Community Foundation is inviting groups that support areas such as Gainsborough, Corringham, Blyton, Springthorpe and Lea, to apply for the latest round of the Thonock Trust's funding schemes.

Lincolnshire Community Foundation.

Grants of up to £2,000 can be obtained from the scheme, which has previously supported organisations such as Gainsborough Uphills Community Centre, Lea Village Hall, Benjamin Adlard Primary School, Stepping Stone Theatre, The Old Nick Museum, GAPA and Gainsborough Nursery School plus many more.

Individuals can also apply for some help towards the cost of books, transport, training, work wear etc that will help them overcome barriers so they can access work, training or educational opportunities.

The next closing date for receipt of applications to the Thonock Trust is on 1 June 2019, although the trust may be able to agree to an extension, if requested.

Grants of up to £2,000 are available towards running costs, activities, equipment and resources, volunteer training, etc.

Sue Fortune, joint CEO of the foundation, said: “This funding continues to help local groups deliver essential social action projects in Gainsborough and the surrounding area, reaching out to some of the most vulnerable in the community.”