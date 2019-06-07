Fire fighters extinguish tumble drier fire in Lincolnshire village Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A faulty tumble drier was the cause of a fire in a Lincolnshire village last night. Two fire engines attended the incident, and extinguished the blaze using a hose reel and two breathing apparatus. The incident happened at 10.26pm on Roselea Avenue, Welton. Two fire engines attended the incident WEATHER: Storm Miguel to batter Lincolnshire with thundery showers