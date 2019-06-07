Fire fighters extinguish tumble drier fire in Lincolnshire village

A faulty tumble drier was the cause of a fire in a Lincolnshire village last night.

Two fire engines attended the incident, and extinguished the blaze using a hose reel and two breathing apparatus.

The incident happened at 10.26pm on Roselea Avenue, Welton.

