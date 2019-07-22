Discount shop set to double staff in Gainsborough with new shop opening

A discount shop is set to double its employees in Gainsborough as it opens a new shop.

Bargain Buys, owned by Poundstretcher, is set to open on Saturday, July 27, at the former Lidl on Ropery Road.

Employees at the Poundstretcher shop on Silver Street, will be re-locating to the new shop and their numbers will double to 20, part and full times members of staff.

More than £500,000 has been invested in the new shop, which is the 71st Bargain Buys to open.

Nadir Lalani, Executive Chairman of Bargain Buys said : “We are pleased to be opening a Bargain Buys store for the people of Gainsborough with loads of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices, and look forward to opening even more new stores throughout 2019, creating over 1000 jobs.

“The team is working hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable shopping environment for all our new customers. We are expecting massive queues for our opening day.”

The shop will offer homeware products, as well as a wide variety of toiletries and branded confectionery and drinks on offer.

To kick-start the official opening, there will be more than £3,000 worth of products on promotion.

The first five customers in line for our store opening will receive a faux leather double bed for £14.99 (RRP £99.99), the next 10 customers will be able to grab a glass TV stand for only £9.99 (RRP £49.99), and finally, for the next 175 customers, a washable rug will be available for £3.99 (RRP £9.99).

The offer is limited to one per household.

The shop is also hosting a fun day, with an entertainer and game shows with prize giveaways on offer.

The shop will officially open at 10pm.