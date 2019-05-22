Clean up of asbestos dumped by a Worksop roadside is underway

The clean up of a number of bags of asbestos which were dumped along a four-mile stretch of a Worksop road was due to start this morning (Wednesday, May 22).

This serious incident of fly-tipping took place on Friday (May 17) on Ollerton Road (B6034).

​Contractors were due to start at 8am initially working down from Carbuton Crossroads to the roundabout at Budby.

A spokesman from Bassetlaw District Council said: "The Health and Safety Executive have now signed off on the clean-up plan for removing the fly tipped Asbestos from the Ollerton Road B6034.

"This is a complex operation and will require the use of a contamination unit and the contractors dousing the road and verges as they go.

"The road closures will be staffed to prevent access and with contractors in the road we would like to politely advise drivers to avoid the area and abide by the road closures.

"We are hopeful that the stretch of road from Budby to Carbuton will be re-opened by the end of Wednesday.

"We will update our website and social media channels as the clean-up progresses.

"We appreciate that the road closure is an inconvenience and we would like to thank residents and businesses for their patience."

