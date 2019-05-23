Annual fun run in Worksop raises nearly £3,000 for charity

Focus on young people in Bassetlaw held its annual fun run at the Welbeck Estate.

Almost 300 people part in this year's event and it raised £2,750 and will support the work the charity undertakes.

Valley and Carlton Youth Centres and the Rotary Clubs of Worksop and Dukeries supported the event.

Running and walking clubs attended along with, organisations and individuals.

A comment on the charity's Facebook page said: “This is a fantastic event and brilliant venue. A thoroughly enjoyable run or walk.

"We are so pleased you raised a fabulous amount of money for a great cause. I hope there is another one next year."

The charity was established 23 years ago and has supported more than 32,000 young people, awarding more than £100,000 in grants to individuals and organisations supporting young people.

The Welbeck Fun Run is one of Focus on young people in Bassetlaw's many fundraising events throughout the year.

If you would like to know more about the charity please go to www.foypib.org.uk or Facebook.com/foypib