A Worksop church is celebrating as it turns 150-years-old

After it was completed in 1869 St John’s Church in Worksop will turn 150 next month (August).

The grey stone building in Gateford Road, Worksop, with its tall spire is one of the town’s key landmarks, and since 1892, its clock has chimed and kept time for residents.

Built to minister the growing population in the north of the town, it has shared in the joys and sorrows of the community: celebrating marriages, baptising children and offering comfort in funerals.

Many people will have memories of attending services, or of involvement with the boys’ and girls’ schools, or other connections like the weekly toddler group.

Generations of young people will have developed new skills and friendships through the uniformed groups, or have enjoyed social activities and been introduced to the Christian faith through Sunday School and young people’s groups.

Rev Tim Stanford said: “Since 1869 the congregation of St John’s Church have striven to leave a lasting legacy to Worksop - not just a beautiful building, but a group of people who seek to serve God and this community.

"Our hope and prayer is that St John’s Church will still be standing and serving the people of Worksop in another 150 years; seeing lives changed for the good and giving each person the opportunity to explore the Christian faith and encounter our wonderful Maker.”

The church also has a Thursday “Drop In” service for those struggling with addiction, homelessness and other issues.

To celebrate this important birthday, the church is holding some special events over the coming weeks.

There will be special service taken by Paul Williams, Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham, at 10.30am on Sunday, July 14.

From noon on Saturday, August 31, the church will be having a birthday party with a steel band, gospel choir, a bouncy castle and more.

There will be a Celebration and Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, September 1, at 3pm, and a Celebration of Marriage, for all who were married at the church, on Sunday, September 15, at 10.30am.

Then to end the celebrations Dr Elaine Storkey, former member, international speaker and author and familiar voice on Radio 4 ‘Thought for the day’, will be speaking on Saturday, September 28, at 7.30pm and Sunday, September 29, at 10.30am.

Along with the events the church would love to see your photos of your events including baptisms, weddings and young people’s activities. You can either deliver them to the church office in Overend Road through the letter box, pop in on Friday's from 9.30am to 12.30pm or email them to office@worksopstjohn.plus.com.

To kick off the birthday celebrations the church opened it's doors over the weekend of July 7, and 8.

