A singing plumber from North Anston releases football anthem to support the England Women’s World Cup 2019 campaign

The 'Singing Plumber' has penned a catchy song to support England Women’s World Cup 2019 campaign.

As there is no official song for the 2019 tournament in France, Paul, 41, from North Anston, who is a comedy song writer has written “I’d Love It” and recorded a funny video to go along with it which features his daughter dreaming she will play for England.

It also features several young girls showing off their football talents as well as a guest appearance from Tottenham Hotspur FC Women goalkeeper Chloe Morgan.

Paul said: “There is no official song to support the girls, so I wanted to give people a song to sing along to and get in the football spirit for the tournament.

"The video follows a young girl hoping to get her own back on the boys who gave her stick for playing football.

"A huge thank you to all the girls that sent in footage of themselves doing keepie-uppies, I was blown away with their talent and support!”

Over the last 20 years Paul has been writing songs including ditties and birthday songs for friends and family and tailor-made songs for weddings, surprising brides and grooms with his funny lyrics on their big day.

During the day, the dad of two can still be found in overalls fixing pipes, but at night he sets up a camera and shows off his talents to his growing Facebook following.

Currently Paul’s Facebook page has 42,000 followers with some of his videos having over a million views.

He sings about everything from Yorkshire Tea to boy racers.

He has also helped raise money by writing Christmas charity songs for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and PACT, a charity through Sheffield’s children’s hospital which helps leukaemia sufferers, paying for them to have a day out.

The England Women’s World Cup 2019 track is available for digital streaming and download at https://youtu.be/7gtD-reTlN8