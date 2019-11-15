A Lincolnshire Children and young people’s emotional wellbeing service recognised in national awards

Lincolnshire’s children and young people’s mental health services have been recognised as finalists at the Children and Young People Now Awards 2019.

Healthy Minds Lincolnshire is a service that is delivered by Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council.

They provide group and, where appropriate, one-to-one interventions for young people, offer advice to parents and carers and work with schools across the county to develop a proactive approach to students’ emotional wellbeing.

The service has been recognised in the ‘Mental Health and Wellbeing Award’ category.

Emma Houltby, service manager for Healthy Minds Lincolnshire said: “Our staff are delighted to have been shortlisted for the award.

“We work with children and young people who may be experiencing emotional wellbeing problems, as well as their schools, parents and professionals.

“It’s really important to us that we catch any emerging issues early, before they develop in adulthood.

“Our staff give 100 per cent to the people they work with and love the work they do, in particular making a difference to children and young people’s lives.”