One in four pupils were excluded at Gainsborough school

It has been revealed a Gainsborough school excluded more than 20 per cent of its students during the 2016-17.

Gainsborough Academy was 14th on the list of schools in England and Wales with 45 secondary schools in England excluding one in five pupils.

But more than one in four pupils from The Gainsborough Academy were given at least one fixed-term exclusion.

This is according to a study published by The Guardian which found that 25.1 per cent of pupils were given an exclusion during the 2016-17 school year.

The academy gave 181 pupils at least one fixed-term exclusion, with 862 exclusions issued across the entire school year.

A fixed period exclusion is where your child is temporarily removed from school.

A Department for Education spokesman said: “Any decision to exclude a pupil should be reasonable and fair, and we have made clear to schools that permanent exclusion should only ever be used as a last resort.

“Statutory guidance also states that schools should consider the underlying causes of poor behaviour before excluding a pupil. While we know that there has been an increase in exclusions there are still fewer than the peak ten years ago.

“We have launched an externally led review to look at how exclusions are used and why certain groups are disproportionally affected.”

Anna Leng, headteacher, said: “The decision to temporarily exclude any pupil is never taken lightly, and is only ever considered when it is felt such action is required to protect the best interests, welfare and education of the wider student population.

“We will not tolerate any student disrupting the learning of others as we strive to raise aspirations and expectations amongst our student population.

“The Academy also recognises the positive contributions the majority of students make and are committed in providing high level pastoral and welfare support for all.

“It is anticipated that the number of exclusions will continue to fall throughout this academic year as everyone including students, staff, parents, and the local community continue to reinforce the message that as a society we all have high expectations of our young people.”