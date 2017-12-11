New flagship superstore a ‘great asset’ to Gainsborough

Gainsborough’s new flagship Lidl superstore, which opened last week, has been heralded as a “great asset to the town”.

The new store on Beaumont Road, in the heart of the town centre, opened its doors to customers for the first time at 8am last Thursday.

As well as being twice the size of the old store on Ropery Road, it has led to the creation of 40 more jobs

Chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Angela Lawrence, who was invited to open the new store, said: “This store will be a great asset to the town, the new store is very impressive and it really opens up the town by linking up the town centre to Marshall’s Yard.

“We’ve already enjoyed the benefit of a Lidl store which opened up in Gainsborough in 1994 which was one of the very first Lidl stores in the UK at the time. This new store will really benefit the town centre.”

Graham Burr, Head of Property at Lidl, said he was thrilled by the turnout at the opening ceremony.

“It’s a fantastic occasion to be able to celebrate the opening of this unique Lidl superstore and to create more job opportunities in West Lindsey,” he said.

“This store has created 40 new job opportunities, and the bigger store means even more products are available for shoppers to experience.”

Work on the new store began in February and took just ten months to complete. The construction company behind the build was the Gelder Group, recently recognised as one of Lincolnshire’s fastest growing businesses.

Steve Gelder, Chief Executive of the Gelder Group and Chairman of the Invest Gainsborough Place Board, added: “It’s great to be able to invest in Gainsborough as a local business, and building in this location is key to opening up the town as it provides connectivity to Marshall’s Yard and to the bus station. “Gainsborough is really up and coming, and it’s important to keep investing in it.”