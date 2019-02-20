New crematorium will serve the communities of Worksop and Retford

A new crematorium has been opened to serve the communities of Worksop and Retford.

The new service opened at the beginning of February in Barnby Moor.

Richard Todd, regional director for the North, said: “Our new crematorium facility at Barnby Moor, near Retford, is now officially open serving the communities of Worksop, Retford and surrounding areas.

“Memoria, as a family owned business, is committed to providing exceptional standards of service to the bereaved families that will use our facility.

“This will be our 10th site with our crematorium’s operating across England and Wales.”

In 2017 Memoria’s South Oxfordshire Crematorium and Memorial Park was named as ‘Best Crematorium in the UK’ at the Good Funeral Awards.

Richard added: “Bassetlaw Memorial Limited has a mission to provide exceptional standards of service and facility to the bereaved families that use its crematoria and gardens of remembrance.

“This is because it is not only commercially sensible to do so but also because it is an essential act of human decency towards people who have just lost a much loved member of their family or friend.

“Bereavement is the price we must all pay for the joy of loving and being loved.

“The loss of a loved one is the most stressful, unhappy and traumatic experience that we will face in life.

“We at Barnby Moor Memorial Park and Crematorium realise that we are unable to eradicate such pain but we also know it is our responsibility and duty to be as efficient, kind, respectful and polite as humanly possible to our clients at their time of grief, and thereafter when they return to remember their cherished relatives or friends.

“A new Therefore it is our aim to provide immaculately clean and tidy facilities in tranquil and beautiful surroundings attended by people who are sincerely dedicated to our mission, and who take a great pride in their work as a result.”

For more visit www.barnbymoormemorial.co.uk.

State of the art facilities that include

1hour service times – unlike most crematoria who offer just half an hour or 40 minutes, this is so families are not then caught-up in a constant conveyor belt type scenario whereby they see other mourners either departing as they arrive or when they depart the next funeral cortege is coming onto site. This 60 minutes is their guaranteed time so they can celebrate and remember their loved one without the added pressure of feeling they have to vacate the site once the service is over.

Chapel with a capacity for 100 seats

Dedicated clergy facilities

Memorial garden for cremated remains

Extensive, well laid out car parking with safe access

Disabled access and hearing loop

Comfortable furnishings

Choice of advanced music system or live organ

Web camera with live streaming capabilities for those friends and family unable to attend

Plasma television screens for photo dedication/eulogy

All set in a beautiful tranquil countryside environment.

Wesley Music system with an almost infinite music library

For further information please visit: www.barnbymoormemorial.co.uk

We are a company whose directors and major shareholders have over 90 years collective experience in the bereavement care industry. It is always our dedicated intention to supply the best standards of service, facility and product. We are committed to offering a wide range of choice and price, thus allowing a bereaved family the chance to select either a service or product that they prefer at a price which they can feel comfortable with.

Our memorials can be purchased directly by the public for use in other crematoria, cemeteries or churchyards. Please visit the memorialisation page or contact us for a brochure and price list.

In early 2019 we opened the Barnby Moor Memorial Park and Crematorium which offers cremation facilities and a Garden of Remembrance for cremated remains in a beautifully-landscaped setting, with manicured gardens and restful country views.

Barnby Moor Memorial Park and Crematorium is one of a number of sites operated by Memoria Limited whose website may be found here: www.memoria.org.uk.

“Bassetlaw Memorial Limited has a mission to provide exceptional standards of service and facility to the bereaved families that use its crematoria and gardens of remembrance. This is because it is not only commercially sensible to do so but also because it is an essential act of human decency towards people who have just lost a much loved member of their family or friend. Bereavement is the price we must all pay for the joy of loving and being loved. The loss of a loved one is the most stressful, unhappy and traumatic experience that we will face in life.

We at Barnby Moor Memorial Park and Crematorium realise that we are unable to eradicate such pain but we also know it is our responsibility and duty to be as efficient, kind, respectful and polite as humanly possible to our clients at their time of grief, and thereafter when they return to remember their cherished relatives or friends. Therefore it is our aim to provide immaculately clean and tidy facilities in tranquil and beautiful surroundings attended by people who are sincerely dedicated to our mission, and who take a great pride in their work as a result.”