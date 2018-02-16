New £2m factory brings jobs boost for Gainsborough company

More than 13 new jobs have been created at a Gainsborough factory after it relocated to a purpose-built unit.

AMP Rose, a supplier and manufacturer of high speed wrapping machinery and food processing equipment, has spent more than £2 million on the new development on Marshall’s Way.

The company was supported by West Lindsey District Council’s Gainsborough Growth Fund after it was granted £86,000 as part of their investment.

Sales and Finance Director at AMP Rose, Paul Mann, said: “The funds that we received from the grant have made a massive difference for which we will be forever grateful.

“Without the grant this would have delayed us by at least six to 12 months.

“The new factory has made a positive impression on visiting customers and allowed us to secure some significant new orders that we may otherwise not have won.

“The money contributed to the internal fit out, groundworks, concrete, tarmac and construction of the packing shed.”

The Gainsborough Growth Fund is a council initiative set up to support the growth of businesses in the town.